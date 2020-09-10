Mason County Sheriff Reminds Drivers to Slow Down, Stop for School Busses

The Mason County Sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to slow down and stop for school busses.

Sheriff Kim Cole says during a normal year, drivers traditionally forget about busses on the road.

This year, however, has been unique because kids have been out of school for an extended period.

That’s why Sheriff Cole wants to remind drivers to slow down and stop at least 20 feet from the bus so that students can get on and off safely:

“Our bus drivers are put under an enormous amount of pressure; they literally are carrying our nation’s most precious resource and we need to give the bus drivers every break we can when they’re out and about,” says Sheriff Cole.

Sheriff Cole says Ludington busses have cameras on the back and side of the bus, so even if there’s not a deputy there, they still can capture your face and license plate.