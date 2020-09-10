Manna Food Project Hosts Charity Golf Outing to Raise Money for Food 4 Kids

So many events in northern Michigan have been cancelled this year, but one charity event is still happening on Thursday.

Golf Fore Manna is a charity golf outing that raises money for the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

It is Manna Food Project’s largest event every year.

It raises around $70,000 each fall, but because 2020 has not been a normal year, they are taking precautions to have a safe outing.

“We decided to limit the number of teams to 27 to minimize backups at the tees. This event is a completely outdoor event so instead of an indoor sit down dinner with a live and silent auction, this year we’re going to be in the patio of the country club and we’re going to have a strolling dinner,” said Kim Baker, Executive Director.

They say that safety is their top priority while providing a great golf experience and raising money.