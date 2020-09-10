CMU Students Organize March to Raise Awareness About Racism

Darian Bird took to Central Michigan University’s campus on Thursday to raise awareness for a problem he knows all too personally— racism.

He organized the Legalize Black Lives: Our Lives Matter march after experiencing racism in Mount Pleasant.

He says today is about starting a conversation.

Darian Bird says, “I experienced racism first hand but we should do it before it happens. Let make the town know and the country know.”

Darian says he wants to change the conversation from Black Lives Matter, to Our Lives Matter.

“Black lives do matter. It’s not an organization, this is our very life we’re talking about,” said Bird. “We have a lot of people that counter protest and say all lives matter, okay. But our lives matter, that doesn’t work without black lives.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Joseph spoke on the issue on at Thursday’s march.

“Racism is prevalent everywhere in this country and it’s important for us to stand together with our brothers and sisters,” said Mayor Joseph.

He says change must start in Mount Pleasant and now at CMU.

“To make sure that racism is stamped out forever in Mount Pleasant and that conversation continues with Central Michigan University,” said Mayor Joseph.

Darian Bird now asks one thing of the community.

“Lets get out and make noise. It shouldn’t be under circumstances that are unfortunate,” said Bird.

Bird says he will continue to push for social justice in Mount Pleasant and on CMU’S campus.