Gov. Whitmer Announces Start of Futures for Frontliners Program

As the state tops 109,000 cumulative coronavirus cases Thursday, the governor announced the start of a program meant to help frontline workers.

It’s called Futures for Frontliners.

She unveiled the plan back in April, but it officially started Thursday and provides tuition free college to eligible frontline workers.

Governor Whitmer announced a plan Thursday she hopes is another key part of Michigan’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Futures for Frontliners is a $24 million investment from the Governor’s emergency relief fund which is part of the CARES Act.

“Tuition-free access to an associate degree or an industry recognize occupational certificate, increases the chance for thousands of people to get on a path to a good job that will support themselves and their families. It also helps us close our skills gap here in Michigan, grow our economy and increase our families’ paychecks,” said Whitmer.

Leaders in the manufacturing sector say this program could be critical when it comes to filling open positions, a challenge only magnified by the pandemic.

“The governor’s future for Frontliners program will address two critical needs in our industry: The first is to recognize and reward those workers who stayed on the front line true heroes that are deserving of this investment in their future. Second, it will help upskill our workers to meet the needs of the 21st century economy,” said John Walsh, Presiden of the Michigan Manufactures Association.

But workers must meet certain requirements for the program.

That includes not previously earning an associate or bachelor’s degree.

“This is the first program of its kind in the United States, and I’m hopeful that other states see the wisdom and follow Michigan’s lead to create pathways to opportunity for people who’ve been on the frontlines,” said Whitmer.

Applications for the program are due December 31st.