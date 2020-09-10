Fire Department in Traverse City Cancels 9/11 Memorial Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says it is canceling this year’s 9/11 memorial service due to the coronavirus. But the memorial park is open 365 days a year.

And the fire department has set up educational signs showing the timeline of that horrific day in 2001.

They encourage people to come Friday and pay their respects at the Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park, located next to the fire department on Parsons Road.

Also at the park is a 3,800 pound piece of steel retrieved from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and brought to Traverse City in 2011.