Department of Justice to Defend President in Civil Case

Attorney General William Barr is defending the U.S. Department of Justice’s unprecedented decision to represent President Trump in a defamation lawsuit.

The case stems from E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Carroll says Trump falsely called her a liar and wants him to provide a DNA sample to prove her case.

On Wednesday, Barr said it’s completely appropriate for the federal government to step in because President Trump denied the accusation while serving as president.

“Officials who are elected and answer press questions while they’re in office, even if those questions relate to their personal activity, and could bear upon their personal fitness, is in fact in the course of federal employment, and can be therefore certified under the Westfall Act. This was a normal application of the law,” Barr said.

The lawsuit was filed in November, and last month a New York judge ruled the lawsuit could proceed against the president.