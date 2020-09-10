COGNiTiON Receives Sculpture Donations

A museum-style center in Beulah is not only celebrating a brand new location, but also some newly-donated items.

COGNiTiON offers interactive exhibits and hands-on learning opportunities.

Local artist Dewey Blocksma created a colorful wind machine with propellers and robots, coordinating with the center’s emphasis on technology and discovery.

COGNiTiON also received a donated fiberglass aquatic airplane, which they plan to put on the roof and create an observation deck in the cockpit.

“COGNiTiON is a community project,” said Executive Director and Co-Founder Kimmee Wenkel. “As a local nonprofit, it’s community-owned and what we’ve been able to do so far is completely powered by community members. Through the individual donations and the wind machine and the air plane, we couldn’t do any of this without the community.”

COGNiTiON is open Wednesday through Saturday by appointment only.