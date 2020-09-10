AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Volunteer Develops Spinal Disorder

The director of the National Institutes of Health said, despite some optimism, a vaccine will not be ready in time for Election Day.

The news comes as we learn more about what caused clinical trials to stop for one of the leading vaccine contenders.

AstraZeneca abruptly halted its vaccine trial after one of their volunteers developed an unexplained illness.

We now know a woman in the U.K. developed neurological symptoms consistent with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder, but AstraZeneca says they still don’t know if the vaccine caused it.

Director of the National Institutes of Health says the worldwide need for the vaccine has never been higher.

There have now been more than 900,000 people have been killed by the virus worldwide