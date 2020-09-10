Alden Man Charged with Embezzling from Vulnerable Adults

State police say a man is facing embezzlement charges after stealing money from his parents.

Frederick Mawson from Alden and a sibling were granted power of attorney over their parent’s assets while they were in an assisted living facility.

In May, Mawson’s sibling reported alleged embezzlement to state police and they began investigating.

They say they found Mawson had spent more than $100,000 for personal things.

He was arraigned in Emmet County on Wednesday for four embezzlement charges.