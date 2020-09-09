Vaccine Trial Developed by Oxford, AstraZeneca Paused Due to Participant Illness

As the need for a vaccine becomes increasingly more important, researchers are putting a pause to one leading trials for a vaccine.

The move was made after one of the trial volunteers developed an unexplained illness.

The drug maker AstraZeneca says it has stopped global trials on the vaccine it’s developing with Oxford University.

Independent experts will now review the data before the trials can resume.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is one of three coronavirus vaccines in late-stage, phase 3 trials in the U.S.

The news comes as all three leading candidates said they would not bow to political pressure to release a vaccine too early.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, says, “American public should be assured. There are no shortcuts in the vaccine development part.”

Another leading contender for a vaccine, Moderna, says its company is under great pressure to get as many people as possible signed up for vaccine trials. That way they can determine the safety of the trials as soon as possible.