Traverse City Light & Power Gets $800k Loan to Expand Fiber Services to Central Neighborhood

Traverse City will lend $800,000 to Traverse City Light & Power to boost internet speed and access for hundreds of homes and businesses.

TCLP got the money to expand their fiber internet service to Traverse City’s central neighborhood. This is part of phase one of their fiber project plan.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade, but right now, the service will be offered to a few blocks at a time because they don’t have enough manpower to hook everybody up yet.

Eventually, everyone in the city will be able to get gigabit speeds for fast downloading, streaming and surfing.

Some city leaders hope this propels TC into a new generation of business that will attract permanent companies and families alike.

