Traverse City Clerk Allowing Voters to Submit Absentee Voter Request Applications by Email

Election Day is less than two months away and local clerks are getting ready for their biggest day of the year.

This year, the Traverse City clerk is making it easier than ever to request an absentee ballot application.

Benjamin Marentette is encouraging anyone in Traverse City to simply fill out the absentee voting request form and then email him a picture of it at tcclerk@traversecitymi.gov

“A lot of people think that with a government document you need to return an actual, physical signature. By just signing it at home, printing, you know, and then snapping a photo of that signed application and emailing it back to the clerk’s office…[that] works perfectly,” said Marentette, who’s also on a state board pushing for election modernization.

Anyone in the entire state is entitled to vote absentee for any reason because of voting reforms passed in 2018.

The Michigan Secretary of State is pushing millions to explore that option this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A quarter of Traverse City voted absentee in August and Marentette says those numbers will likely be high again come November 3.

Remember: all absentee ballots need to be mailed to your local clerk or dropped off in person but again, Traverse City voters will have the option of emailing their absentee voter request forms.

To request an absentee ballot go to https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/AVApplication/Index

To register to vote or register yourself in a new county of residence go to https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter/Index

Once you vote in the election, you can track the status of your ballot at www.Michigan.gov/vote