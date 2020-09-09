Rochester, NY Police Chief Resigns After Fallout From Death of Daniel Prude

Rochester, New York’s police chief is retiring just days after he refused to resign in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death during a March arrest.

Prude died after police covered his head with a “spit sock” and held him down on the ground while he was naked.

Prude’s family says he was suffering a mental health episode.

Rochester Police Chief Laron Singletary has said repeatedly that he would not step down.

That changed Tuesday when Mayor Lovely Warren announced Singletary is retiring.

“While the timing and tenor of these resignations is difficult, we have faced tough times before. I truly believe we will get through this,” Warren said.

Chief Singletary will remain in charge of the department through the end of the month.