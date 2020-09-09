Pres. Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far-right Norwegian Lawmaker.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, says President Trump’s work on the peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The Norwegian Parliament member says President Trump should be considered—but has a chance of winning.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde says.

Back in 2018, Tybring-Gjedde was one of two who nominated President Trump for his mediation between North and South Koreas.