Northern Michigan Retailers See Strong Summer Traffic and Hope for Busy Holiday Shopping Season to Stay Profitable

"We spent a lot of time playing catch up, which was a great problem to have"

Many local retailers are looking back on what’s been a really busy summer. Thankfully, some have seen a rebound in sales following months of quarantine.

The Michigan Retailers Association says sales jumped up to 60% in some cases in June and July following the stay-at-home orders in the spring.

“A lot of stores in Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Leland…they’ve gone bonkers. They’ve had great selling seasons,” said MRA spokesperson Meegan Holland. “Some of the tourist retailers I’ve talked to say they’ve had their best selling season ever.”

Some of that may be from a pent up demand to travel and shop this summer.

Amy Peterson owns The Front Porch store in Suttons Bay and says she saw plenty of Michiganders visiting and patronizing shops in their own backyard. This year, the tourist crowd was more Midwestern and less international. She says many cottage owners have also told her they’ll be staying up north for a longer season this year.

“I’d say our average transaction was up significantly but we had about the same number of transactions. Really, we had a great summer…it was managing the supply chain which was the biggest issue,” said Peterson.

The MRA says many members felt the same problems.

“The problem that they’re facing now is inventory. You know there are some supply chain mishaps. And as a result, sometimes stores can’t get all the products that they need,” said Holland.

More than half of their members hope to see increased sales into the fall.

“For the most part, Michigan is doing pretty well compared to other states in the nation,” said Holland.

It was a strong summer season for many shops, but in some cases, it wasn’t enough to make up for the sales lost during the quarantine. Now, they’re looking ahead to the holiday season.

This season, Holland says it’s critical that shoppers think of their local retailers first to help keep them alive.

“Now that you can go into your stores, don’t order online, don’t send your dollars outside of Michigan, keep them in Michigan, our economy needs and more than ever right now,” she said.

Business owners like Peterson hope you’ll think of them next time you need a gift or good.

“We sell a lot of really useful, functional product that makes things easier. They’re all cooking and staying at home and we can enhance that experience,” said Peterson.