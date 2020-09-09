Northern Michigan in Focus: Happy Birthday, Jesse

The man you’re about to meet has led an amazing life.

In his 90’s he still drives, mows the lawn and plays music, and he’s not about to stop.

Thursday is a pretty special day for Jesse Brasington. He’s lived through a lot.

“In the late ’30s I remember the Depression pretty well. I used to see some of the things, some of the tragedies that people had back in those days,” said Jesse.

But as World War II was ramping up all his buddies were getting drafted, but he wasn’t.

“And said, ‘I might just as well go enlist, they’re gonna get me sooner or later,’” explained Jesse.

He did. It was 1942, and he wanted to go into the Air Corps to be a fighter pilot. But they put him in the 103rd Division, which was a reconnaissance troop.

And right when he thought he was going overseas to fight…

“I got issued overseas stuff and the last minute a truck pulled up and said, ‘If I call your name, fall out,’ and they called my name. So I went over there I said, ‘What’s up?’ They said, ‘We discovered you and enlisted in the Air Corps, is that right?’ I said, ‘Yes, I did,’ and he said, ‘Well, now you’re going to the Air Corps,’” explained Jesse.

So close to one more year of training for Jesse.

“I was just ready to go to pre-flight to start flying, and an order came through and they closed down the Air Corps School and put us all in the infantry to retrain,” said Jesse.

At that point in the war we were losing a lot of paratroopers. A call was put out for volunteers, but with a little extra cash.

“You all get an extra $50 a month jump pay and that sounded kind of attractive,” explained Jesse.

So back to training he goes. The Army wanted bigger planes so more guys could jump at the same time. During a massive practice drill here in the states, Jesse’s chute got tangled with another paratroopers.

“We couldn’t get apart all the way to the ground. He hit the ground first and I went right on top of them and jammed him in the ground. And I really don’t know if the guy lived or died or what, they hauled him away,” said Jesse.

At this point Jesse was trained to be in recon, Air Corps and a paratrooper. Three years of training, but he wasn’t done training yet.

Now the Army was short on officers. All he needed to do was pass an exam to be one, and then he could go overseas. He did pass the test.

“About two and a half months later the war ended. The Japs surrendered, so I never did get overseas,” explained Jesse. “I was disappointed because I wanted to go with the boys over there, not only that, but I trained with those buddies with the 103rd for a whole year, we become very good friends. I would have much rather went over with them, forgot the Air Corps part and all that, but it just didn’t work out that way as far as being overseas.”

Music has always been a part of Jesse’s life.

“I have always liked music. I never became very proficient at it, but I like to play it,” said Jesse.

Thursday, Jesse turns 100 years old.

“I know I’ve had a pretty good life, I’ve had my ups and downs. I feel fortunate that things went the way they did. I am pretty lucky, really,” said Jesse.

And even though he never made it overseas, Jesse is still a WWII hero because he was ready and willing to fight.

“I was probably one of the most over trained the guys and never used,” explained Jesse.

Thank you for your service, Jesse. Happy 100th birthday!

A social distancing birthday party will be held outdoors at The American Legion on Sunday, September 13 at 2 p.m.

Please help us celebrate Jesse. Cards can be sent to:

Jesse Braisington

American Legion 558

400 Ludington Drive

Farwell, Michigan 48622