MTM On The Road: The Bread Lady in Lake Ann Opens Microbakery

The Bread Lady of Lake Ann is always whipping up delicious baked goods.

She makes small-batch artisan style breads, cookies, specialty muffins, and much more!

The Bread Lady also creates special order cakes for all different kinds of occasions.

Right now, they have just started making their pumpkin doughnuts, which have been flying off the shelves at their new microbakery.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us the process it takes to make a cake and giving us a look at her microbakery.