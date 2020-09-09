MSP Gaylord Post Says Everyone OK After Car Hit Stopped Train

The Michigan State Police says everyone is OK Wednesday morning after a driver hit a stopped train in Gaylord Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Milbocker Road, near A&L Iron and Metal Co.

MSP says the train was stopped on the tracks and the driver failed to yield. The driver swerved, hitting the front of the train and another vehicle on the other side of the tracks.

No one was seriously injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital for shoulder pain.