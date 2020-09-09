Michigan EEE Cases in 2020 Outpacing Those From 2019

The state of Michigan says we have more cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) confirmed so far this year than we did at this point last year.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development says 18 horses have been infected by the mosquito-borne disease so far this year.

At this time last year, only eight had the disease.

As the fall went on, 10 people were inflicted with EEE in the state. Six of them died.

So far this year, cases of EEE have been found in horses in eight different counties in the state: Barry, Clare, Isabella, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

A state-high six cases have been found in Montcalm County, while five have been confirmed in Clare County.

Last year’s outbreak of EEE forced some high school football games to be moved to earlier times to reduce the risk of mosquito transmission.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says they’re monitoring this year’s pace with that in mind.

The organization tells us they’re “absolutely” on the lookout for EEE ahead of this fall season, adding their assistant director actually had that conversation with a doctor Tuesday.

MHSAA says, “If the situation dictates, we will provide guidance again like we did last year — which starts with schools working with their local health departments to decide on things like earlier game times, etc.”