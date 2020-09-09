Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen where she is ‘wrapping up’ on a deliciously easy dish for this ‘Wellness Wednesday’. See how she combines broccoli and chickpeas to make a nutrient-packed meal in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’.

Warm Spiced Chickpea and Broccoli Wrap from SELF

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1 cup broccoli florets

Salt

Pepper

3/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes

1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 whole-wheat tortilla (10 inches)

Directions