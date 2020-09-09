Michelle Cooks: Warm Spiced Chickpea and Broccoli Wrap

Michelle Dunaway, Zach Razminas,

Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen where she is ‘wrapping up’ on a deliciously easy dish for this ‘Wellness Wednesday’. See how she combines broccoli and chickpeas to make a Ww Broccoli Wrapnutrient-packed meal in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’.

Warm Spiced Chickpea and Broccoli Wrap from SELF

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup broccoli florets
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes
  • 1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 whole-wheat tortilla (10 inches)

Directions

  1. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add broccoli, season with salt and pepper, and cook until broccoli is bright green and al dente, 5 to 6 minutes.
  2. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chickpeas, yeast, goat cheese, stock, and cumin. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave 1 minute on high, stir, and microwave on high 1 minute more. Add parsley, and mash lightly with a fork.
  3. Spoon chickpea mixture down center of tortilla, then top with cooked broccoli. Wrap tightly.
