Michelle Cooks: Warm Spiced Chickpea and Broccoli Wrap
Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen where she is ‘wrapping up’ on a deliciously easy dish for this ‘Wellness Wednesday’. See how she combines broccoli and chickpeas to make a nutrient-packed meal in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’.
Warm Spiced Chickpea and Broccoli Wrap from SELF
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- Salt
- Pepper
- 3/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes
- 1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 whole-wheat tortilla (10 inches)
Directions
In a small skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add broccoli, season with salt and pepper, and cook until broccoli is bright green and al dente, 5 to 6 minutes.
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chickpeas, yeast, goat cheese, stock, and cumin. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave 1 minute on high, stir, and microwave on high 1 minute more. Add parsley, and mash lightly with a fork.
Spoon chickpea mixture down center of tortilla, then top with cooked broccoli. Wrap tightly.