Memorial Service Held for MSP Trooper Killed on Duty Seven Years Ago

Law enforcement officers past and present came to Custer Road to pay their respects to fallen Michigan State Trooper, Paul Butterfield.

Wednesday marked seven years since he was killed in the line of duty.

Even after all that time, people are still reflecting on the impact that he had.

“He was one ace of a fellow, if you will. Everybody loved him and anybody that talks about him holds him at high esteem,” said Robert Perrin.

For some, the loss was personal.

Retired Mason County Officer, Garry Hunter said, “Friday night before he got killed I was with him in uniform and I walked right beside him in Ludington, Friday night Blessing of the Badges. It was an honor to know the guy. A beautiful guy.”

The ceremony was a convocation of state police officers, Mason County Sheriff’s Officers, and the local VFW’s honor guard.

“We had state troopers lined up on the pavement here all the way down and it was kind of a pretty good sight to see,” said Robert Perrin, who sang the National Anthem at Wednesday’s service.

He says the message of the service doesn’t only honor Butterfield, but all officers risking their lives.

“Honoring Paul Butterfield in this way, is also honoring them,” said Perrin.

Wednesday’s service isn’t the only thing to commemorate Trooper Butterfield, there has also been a scholarship fund created in his name.