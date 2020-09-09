Local Gyms Reopen to Members for First Time in Months

Wednesday was a big day for gyms across the state.

They could finally reopen after being closed for months.

Gyms in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions have been open since June, but the rest of the state had to wait until Wednesday.

RC Fitness owners Tony and Debbie Yost haven’t welcomed members through the doors of their Reed City gym since March16th. That changed Wednesday morning.

“We got here early this morning and started cleaning and sanitizing and just being prepared for when people start to come in, so it’s not going to be an overnight process, I think it’s going to take a little bit of time for people to start coming back in because everyone has adopted new lifestyles,” said Tony.

In Mount Pleasant, MP Fit Club owner Beth Birgy says it will still be a few days before she gets back to indoor classes as she works to collect equipment she loaned out to members over the last few months.

“It just felt forever away, and I was wondering if it would even happen before the first of the year so it’s really exciting, it’s surreal, it’s a lot of just preparing and making sure that we do everything right,” said Birgy.

When classes do resume at MP Fit Club, things like masks and sanitizing will be required, along with social distancing.

“It’s been a crazy six months. I think back, we went from virtual, to outdoor, and just never knowing, adapting and changing, and I feel like we’re still kind of still figuring things out,” said Birgy.

Even so, gym owners are just happy to get back open.

“It’s nice to be back, opened up, having people coming back in seeing old faces and it’s good to be back at it,” said Tony.