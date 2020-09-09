Gyms, Pools Officially Reopen Statewide

Michigan takes a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus crisis as more businesses reopen.

Businesses like gyms, pools, bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks can now reopen statewide.

Fitness centers and indoor pools opened in the U.P. and the Traverse City region back in June.

As of Sept. 9, the state requires employees at all of those businesses in Michigan to wear masks.

Plus, all gym goers must socially distance and wear a mask inside, except while swimming.

Under the governor’s executive order, all gyms must limit capacity to 25%.

Movie theaters, arcades, amusement parks and trampoline parks are still closed.