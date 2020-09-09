Grant Me Hope: Gennevieve

In this week’s edition of Grant Me Hope, we learn more about an ambitious and forward-thinking girl who is looking for her forever family. Here’s 13-year-old Gennevieve, and her story.

“Gennevieve is always willing to meet new people and engage in new activities,” says one of the people who knows her best. “Gennevieve is outgoing, funny and down to earth.”

She can be described as playful, energetic, independent, and intelligent. She is always up for a little friendly competition, and enjoys soccer and gymnastics.

Her social workers say she would do best with two parents or a single mom with a strong support system.

To learn more about Gennevieve and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.