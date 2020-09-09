Former VP Biden Campaigns in Michigan, Promises Tax Breaks for American Worker Support

Michigan is back in the center of the political world with both major candidates in the state this week for events.

President Donald Trump is flying into Freeland Thursday evening and Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Warren Wednesday.

The first thing one will notice by these two trips to Michigan is the strategy. Biden going for a closed to the public, socially distanced, mainly virtual event.

President Trump will hold a large public rally at an airport.

The topics will be similar, though, attacks on each other with a Michigan spin.

“He’s hoping we just have poor memories,” says Biden, “He doesn’t give us much credit.”

Biden came to Michigan to tout American jobs and American workers.

“It’s never a good bet to bet against the American worker,” says Biden.

But also to campaign in a key swing state against President Trump.

“This is a recession caused by Donald Trump’s negligence,” says Biden, “He is unfit for this job as a consequence of it.”

New recordings of interviews with famed columnist Bob Woodward, released Wednesday, uncovered the president knowingly downplaying the COVID situation early in the fight. The revelation dominated Biden’s attacks.

“He knew and purposefully played it down,” says Biden, “And worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it imposed to the country for months.”

Soon the former VP shifted to the topic at hand, a new tax credit he proposes, if elected.

“My new Made in America tax credit is a 10% advancement tax credit for companies that invest in the United States and American workers,” says Biden, “To help accelerate the recovery under our ‘Build Back Better’ agenda.”

Biden knows the road to a victory in Michigan runs through its workers.

“You are going to have the most union friendly President in the history of the United States of America.”

“This was the first visit to Michigan for Biden since presidential primaries back on March 10th, also the day of the first confirmed COVID cases.

His next stop is Florida next week.