Families Against Narcotics Raises Awareness of Substance Abuse During National Recovery Month

Substance abuse can happen to anyone, and it’s something that’s on the rise across the country It’s no different here in northern Michigan. September is also National Recovery Month, which is why one area organization is stepping up.

The Families Against Narcotics Grand Traverse chapter or FAN, says substance abuse is up 30% with people either turning to drugs or alcohol or having relapses. FAN s not only trying to raise awareness but also erase any stigma associated with drug abuse.

“Addiction is something that unfortunately brings out characteristics in people that they’d never be like, but are because of addiction… One of the biggest things with Families Against Narcotics is we are trying to find out what is the best way for us to support the families so they know how to support their loved one,” says Nancy Dow with Families Against Narcotics.

Part of this support includes a new event with a can and bottle drive Saturday, September, 26th from 9 a-m to 2 p-m at the Living Hope Church on South Airport Road in Traverse City. The money raised will help support FAN’s addiction and recovery programs.

Organizers say it’s an awareness that’s desperately needed during this time.

“People are feeling shut-in. They’re closed in. They’re isolated. They’re not being able to reach out to family and friends like they used to. They’re not being able to go to one on one face meetings. I do know a lot of my clients don’t have phones, don’t have computers. A lot of them are homeless. It makes it hard for them to get to these resources,” says Kim Johnson a recovery coach with Munson Medical Center and a board member with Families Against Narcotics.

For more information on Families Against Narcotics including their support and recovery programs as well as the can drive click here.