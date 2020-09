Enbridge to Resume Operation of East Segment of Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac

We have learned Enbridge will restart the east segment of Line 5 running under the Straits of Mackinac.

The company says they got authorization from the pipeline and hazardous materials safety administration.

It was also approved by the Michigan Circuit Court.

All after an inspection of the segment near where the pipeline was damaged by a vessel earlier this year.

The west segment has been in operation since July.