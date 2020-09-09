Cooking With Chef Hermann: Chilled Penne Pasta Salad with Feta and Sunflower Seeds

Chilled Penne Pasta Salad with Feta and Sunflower Seeds

Ingredients:

1 lb. cooked penne pasta

5 oz. feta cheese crumbled

½ C buttermilk

¼ C mayonnaise

2 tsp hot sauce

1 TB lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp cracked black pepper

2 C herbs, torn (such as mint, dill, parsley, basil)

1 C Grape tomatoes, halved

½ red onion thinly sliced

¾ C sunflower seeds roasted and salted

Directions:

Mix the buttermilk, mayonnaise, hot sauce, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and pepper.

Mix the dressing with the pasta, herbs, onions, and tomatoes. Plate and top with the sunflower seeds and crumbled feta cheese.