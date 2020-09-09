Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics to Offer Free Admission to Children with Special Needs

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics in Missaukee County will be offering free admission next year to kids with special needs.

Owners Ryan and April Cicchelli say with everything going on in the world involving politics and the pandemic, they wanted to share some positivity.

So, for the 2021 season, Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics will be offering any child with special needs free admission.

The Ryan Cicchelli says the facility is a safe place for kids to enjoy animals they don’t get to see every day: “We’re super excited, we’re super big on community and family, we’re rooted both in lake city, Missaukee County and Wexford County, so we just wanted to give back a little bit, this year’s been crazy to say the least.”

The Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics is closed for the year to expand.

They plan to reopen next spring.