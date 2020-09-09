Biden to Visit Michigan UAW Hall in Warren, Live Stream it With 9&10 News

Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be in Michigan this week.

These are their first appearances in the state since the pandemic broke out in March.

Biden will make his way here first, speaking at a UAW hall in Warren Wednesday afternoon. You can watch it live on our Facebook page, website’s Watch Now page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel found on the free VUit app.

That all starts at 1:15 Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be sure to bring you in-depth coverage of his visit all evening.

And President Trump is set to speak on Thursday at 7 p.m. at an airport in Freeland, just outside of Midland. You can watch the president’s rally live on our Facebook page, website’s Watch Now page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel found on the free VUit app.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have compete coverage on both of the campaign stops throughout the day.