Barryton Voters to Decide on Dissolving the Village this November

In just a matter of weeks, Barryton voters will decide if their village should be dissolved.

Earlier this year a petition received enough signatures to put the question of dissolving the village of Barryton on the November 3rd ballot.

“We’re really in gray water,” says Kathryn Kerr, Trustee Pro Tem for the Village of Barryton.

But many voters want to know what would happen if they did.

Jerry Williams, owner of Williams Café, says there’s still a few questions that need to be answered: “Like who would take care of the village, the streets, I’m assuming it would go to the county, but how quick can the county get to the village streets,” says Williams.

Kerr says if the village is dissolved the responsibility for all of the village’s assets like the dam, roads and sewer system would fall onto Fork township.

“As far as any other debt that the village has, or any maintenance of our parks, our roads, all of that would fall onto the township and then they would be responsible for that and nobody knows for sure how that’s going to be handled,” says Kerr.

Barryton business owner Mitchell MacKersie’s wife is part of the group who created the dissolution proposal. When 9&10 News reached out to him, he told us he’s unable to comment because he’s running for a Fork Township Trustee position.

Tyler Dutcher owns a marijuana business in Barryton and he feels the petition was created with bias against the village council and the cannabis industry.

“We’re leasing the land from the village to help benefit the village and generate some income for them. And we’re concerned about our lease, I mean our lease is ten years long, so we’re locked in for that long, but what happens after that?” says Dutcher.

On Wednesday night, the village will hold an informational meeting on the dissolution proposal.

Williams says, “ I hope they get the information out to the people on what exactly is going to happen if were to disincorporate and so people know what they’re voting for.”

The pro-dissolution group meets September 23rd. Voters make a decision November 3rd.