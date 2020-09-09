Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Crash That Closed Part of M-115 in Wexford Co.

We have an update on a Wexford County crash that closed down part of M-115 Tuesday night.

State police say it happened on M-115 near North 15 Road just outside of Mesick.

Troopers say someone drove into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

They say both drivers are in the hospital with injuries, but do not know their condition right now.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the second car was treated and released.

State police say alcohol is a factor in the crash.