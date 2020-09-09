3 California Fire Fighters Badly Injured

Three California fire fighters are battling for their lives Wednesday morning after a fire overtook them.

They couldn’t outrun it and were badly injured Tuesday. One is in critical condition.

Thousands have been working around the clock to put out over a dozen fires raging in California. High winds are creating fast moving fires and near-impossible conditions for fire fighters.

Fires are starting to move north into Oregon and Washington. Washington reported 24 new wildfires in just the last 24 hours.