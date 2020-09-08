U.S. Colleges, Schools Battle Case Spikes

More schools across the country are preparing to head back to school following the Labor Day weekend.

It comes as colleges and university around the U.S. are tightening safety measures to try to slow the spread.

The University of West Virginia is just one school taking action Monday, suspending dozens of students for parties and moving more classes online.

And while some schools are gearing up for the year, many schools that have been open for weeks are dealing with spikes.

Just between August 13 and 27, there were more than 70,000 cases among children in the U.S.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, with Massachusetts General Hospital, says, “We know that there have been numerous outbreaks on those college campuses, leading to hundreds of cases on even individual campuses. So I think that this is really in the context of kids acting a little bit less safe, as well as the college campuses and the K-to-12’s opening.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says severe illness among children is still very rare, but warns children can still spread the virus to more vulnerable adults.