TCAPS Teachers Return for First Day of School

TCAPS teachers are back in class for their first day of teaching. Most teachers are working from their classrooms at school. That’s the plan for at least the first two weeks of class.

While the hallways are mostly empty, the cafeteria is closed, and the library is dark, it has taken a lot of prep work behind the scenes for teachers, staff members, and the I-T Department to get everything ready for virtual learning.

Teachers like Katie Polus at Central High School say they’re glad to see their students’ faces – even if it is just online right now. “It was so good to see all the students’ faces on camera. We had a really good turnout at least in my classes. Students showed up, they were enthusiastic, they turned their cameras on. They were participating when we asked them to.”

When it comes to online learning, Polus says, “I think everyone just wants to do whatever’s best for our students. We want to support them in whatever way that looks best. And we’re thankful for our administrative team for making those calls for whatever is best.”

The TCAPS School Board will meet again September 14th to discuss the plan going forward.