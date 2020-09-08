TCAPS First Day of School: From Home

It’s the first day of school for northern Michigan’s largest school district. TCAPS students in Traverse City are back in class on Tuesday – but it’s all online and from home for the first two weeks of class.

The first day of school means teachers taking attendance and- getting to know the names of students. But this year, it also means doing it from home – with a webcam and a computer. Stacy Folgmann is a mom of two TCAPS students. “It kind of went pretty smoothly to begin with. Our computers connected and there wasn’t really too many problems today, but I’m nervous about going forward.”

School at home creates a challenge for some kids – and their parents. Folgmann says they’ve been anxious. “I think the anxiety was higher for me. Because I didn’t feel like we were prepared or organized. But I figured if all the computers were charged and working everything else will fall into place.”

Rachel Sheppard is also a mother of two TCAPS students. “My youngest tends to need a little more help, which is one of the reasons I’m home. It is much easier I think if you have high schoolers.”

Families throughout the district are having to get computers and WiFi connected – and students have to make sure they’re connecting with all of their different teachers throughout the day. Sophomore Hunter Folgmann says, “The worst thing is just seeing everybody through a zoom call. Not being able to be there and interact with people. Just being there by yourself and (having to) interact with a screen.”

Stacy Folgmann says this will be an adjustment. “For Zander my youngest, he likes this, to kind of ease back into it. Hunter wants to get back in, he’s 10th grade and in high school and wants to get back with his friends, and he doesn’t like this.”

Hunter agrees. “I’d rather be in school. It’s harder doing this. You don’t get the help you need. You can’t really ask the teachers, you’ve got to email them… It’s just more helpful to be in school.” He says it’s taking some getting used to. “It’s different, very different. Everybody’s trying to figure it out, you know, like what’s going on and how to do it. Just how to figure out the Zoom or Google Meet calls, even.”

Mia Sheppard is also a sophomore. She says while it’s weird being at home– it’s still good to be back one way or another. “It’s a little different. I love seeing all my friends again. The teachers are doing a great job trying to get back into the routine of things.”

The teachers are at school but it will still be a couple of weeks before the students are back in the building. The parents we spoke with are both eager and nervous about what happens when that day finally arrives. For Stacy Folgmann, “Hopefully in a couple weeks we’ll be back, back at it. Obviously (the goal) is to get back in person, into school, with their classmates with their teachers. That atmosphere you cannot replicate at home. They need that.”

But Rachel Sheppard is more apprehensive. “Right now I’m extremely nervous about it. I’m super concerned about social distancing on the buses and in the classrooms. If they can’t do social distancing I’m hoping we just go online. TCAPS teachers did a great job in the spring, (they) met my kids’ needs. And I think they will continue to do it – should we need to do that.”

And at the end of the school day these kids seem to be ready for more. And that’s good news for any parent.