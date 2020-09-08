Talking Trash: Plastics with Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling

Keeping plastics out of our waterways, beaches and landfills not only has an environmental impact but also an impact on the local economy. Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling Services in Cadillac is a true testament of that.

The facility takes in everything from plastic juice bottles, water bottles and other plastic materials on a daily basis to be organized and shipped to other businesses in Michigan. The materials are then turned into new products.

Rita Meech, the co-founder of Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling says it’s a win-win for the planet and jobs across the state.

To see the complete interview from ‘the four’ click on the video link above.

For more information about Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling Services in Cadillac and other materials and items they accept, click here.

You can also call the main number: (231) 942-9444 or email: ms.green@charter.net