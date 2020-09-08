Pres. Trump, Biden Comment on Losses, Gains to U.S. Labor Force

Now under 60 days until Election Day both President Trump and Joe Biden took an opportunity this Labor Day to focus on jobs.

On Monday, the president gave Labor Day remarks thanking the American workforce, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. lost about 20 million jobs, but with a recent growth, the President touted a resurging economy.

“We’ve added a record setting 10.6 million jobs since May…Under my leadership, next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country, I project,” the president said.

But Democratic candidate Joe Biden says that isn’t enough. He says many Americans are still struggling to make ends meet.

“As long as the stock market is doing great, everything is OK as far to him (President Trump). But everybody else is getting clobbered.”

Despite the pandemic and racial justice protests, polls have hardly budged.

Both candidates have moved the focus of their campaigns to swing states like Wisconsin.