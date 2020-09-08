Northern Michigan Schools, Health Departments Work to Keep Student Athletes Safe as Sports Resume

Schools across Michigan are preparing for the return of sports including football.

The grass is freshly cut on the football field at Cadillac High School in anticipation of a football that just a few weeks ago did not seem likely. But as practice for high contact sports like football get underway, there are plenty of precautions in place at schools all across Michigan to keep those student athletes safe

For student athletes at Cadillac High School, those precautions include health screenings and temperature checks before practices and competitions.

“We have to make sure the athletes are not high fiving and stuff, and when they do happen to slap hands or something, we have hand sanitizer on the center tables where they can get a quick pump and clean their hands,” said Cadillac Athletic Director Fred Bryant.

Schools across northern Michigan have been working with local health departments on plans to safely return to competition, and with high contact sports now in the mix, health departments say it’s critical those guidelines are followed.

“It’s just really important that we stay diligent to these healthy behaviors of hand hygiene, masking, keeping our distance,” said Andrew Waite, Adolescent Health Supervisor, with the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

But athletic directors say they’re still waiting for more guidance on mask wearing during competition.

“We have to really think about how we’re going to run those practices and run games. Are we going to be giving kids to have a break from wearing masks, are we going to give them a minute, two minute break,” said Bryant.

Attendance at athletic events, it’s already limited, and when it comes to football it will be limited as well so don’t expect the stands to be packed for Friday night lights.