MSP Takes Step Towards Transparency, Accountability with New Citizen Advisory Council

Michigan State Police is taking a new step toward ensuring transparency and accountability.

They’re updating their website to give people better access to information from department policies and training to data on traffic stops and use of force.

Michigan State Police also recently announced the creation of a citizen advisory council called Bridges to BLUE.

10 volunteers from diverse backgrounds across the state will work to improve relationships between police and Michigan communities.

Something state police say is critical to keeping everyone safe.

“It is key and it’s about building trust with the public and keeping that trust. This panel that has been put together, this advisory council, is a very diverse group with very different backgrounds so that brings a lot to the table for us to learn from,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

The state has also hired a third party company to review all traffic stop information and publish their findings.