MSP Releases Name of Pedestrian Killed While Crossing M-37 in Newaygo Co.

We now know the name of a man hit and killed by a car while crossing a Newaygo County Highway.

State police say Patrick Baker was hit while walking across M-37 in Brooks Township Sunday night.

They say a 16-year-old was behind the wheel.

First responders tried to save Baker but he died at the scene.

Police believe Baker was drunk at the time.

They do not believe the driver had alcohol in their system, and do not believe they were speeding.