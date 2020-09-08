Michigan Public Service Commission to Host Line 5 Virtual Public Hearing
The debate continues over Line 5 and the future of the gas pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.
Tuesday night the Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing.
People will have the chance to voice their opinions on Enbridge’s application for a permit to allow them to discharge pollutants.
Enbridge says the pipeline would be safe from any sort of damage and failure while in the tunnel.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and you can join it virtually here.