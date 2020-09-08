Michigan Legislators Push for The Return of Big Ten Sports

Michigan‘s top Republican legislators joined forces with other state leaders from the Big Ten Conference footprint to write a letter to the conference commissioner, pushing for college athletics to resume this fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences both decided to cancel the fall seasons, including football, but as other leagues continue to play, there has been a push for the Big Ten to reconsider.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey signed the letter.

President Trump has tweeted out support for the Big Ten to reconsider and Chatfield says the science and data does not back up the decision to shut down the season.

“Universities are open. High schools are open. Professional athletes are competing. High school athletes are competing but now science and data says college athletes can’t compete?” says Speaker Chatfield, “There are too many inconsistencies and these student athletes need to be given the same opportunities as other conferences. It’s not right this decision was taken away from them.”

University presidents in the conference voted 11-3 to cancel the fall season last month.