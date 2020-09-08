MDHHS Reminds People of Resources Available During Suicide Prevention Week

Governor Whitmer designated September 6 through 12 as Suicide Prevention Week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is taking the opportunity to remind people about the mental health resources available to them.

They say suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, and the coronavirus pandemic may have made depressed feelings even worse.

The National Suicide Hotline and 2-1-1 it has 24 hour assistance available.

“We really tried to pivot quickly and start offering mental health services virtually, so we applied and received a grant for telehealth services. Now mental health can be provided for in a home setting, where sometimes people feel more safe,” Melissa, Ryba, Marketing and Development Specialist at Child and Family Services.

Child and Family Services says that with winter coming, it is best to be proactive and create a strong support base by finding a counselor for those who experience seasonal depression.