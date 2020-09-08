Manton Man Spreads Joy with Storybook Walk of Tommy B. Turtle

In these times of uncertainty, one Manton man wants to help bring smiles to people’s faces.

Bob Borin started Borinville in 1975 as a tribute to his mother, who was a Holocaust survivor. He describes Borinville as an outdoor educational facility for personal growth.

“I want people to kind of see themselves again as human beings,” Borin said.

His newest addition to the property is a storybook walk with a children’s book he wrote in 1980.

“I had a book that had been illustrated by one of the local artists, Simon, and she kind of made Tommy Turtle come to life.”

The story, “The World Through the Eyes of Tommy B. Turtle,” is based off a conversation with his mother.

“This was an experience that my mother had said she had taken in order to get through some very difficult times,” Borin said. “She said she’d find joy in things so I said, Ok, Tommy Turtle will find joy.”

The storybook walk takes you through the adventure of Tommy and his friend Freddy Frog as they try to find joy in their every day lives.

“The path is laid out in the 13 pages of the book,” Borin said. “I try to have a scene that kind of would reflect the walking reflect the efforts the pulling, the climbing.”

The quarter-mile walk takes visitors around the property and over creeks, ending with a petting zoo and fishing pond.

“The idea is just to take you back to more simpler, quiet, and a more peaceful setting to kind of create that ambiance,” Borin said. “When you go in there, it’s almost like you’re in like another world.”

Borin wants those who visit to learn a lesson from Tommy the turtle.

“When you reach a dark time or a period that’s difficult, you can go back to something that was fun and entertaining,” Borin said. “It was just that simple, just to put a smile on their face and for people to have a good time.”

Borinville is located at 6690 N. 39 Rd in Manton. To schedule a time to visit, call 231-878-5243.