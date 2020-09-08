Kalkaska Railroad Square Project Continues Despite Setbacks from COVID-19

A pause on construction due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year means many projects have had to be pushed back.

One of the postponed projects is the Kalkaska Railroad Square.

After receiving a $3 million grant, the village decided to revitalize this area as a community events space.

The project was scheduled to be completed by the end of summer but had to be put on hold less than a week after their groundbreaking in March.

The village president says that despite the setbacks, people can still expect to enjoy the space next spring.

“The extension was only to I believe late January, so we really aren’t that far behind from the original schedule. And they’ve made great headway since we’ve been able to open up back fully,” said Harley Wales, Kalkaska Village President.

He also says this will create a better location for local food trucks to set up shop.