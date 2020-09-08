J&S Hamburg Receives $1,000 Donation to Project Feed the Kids Program

J&S Hamburg on South Airport Road in Traverse City received a $1,000 donation for its Project Feed the Kids program.

The restaurant started the program that allows families to pick up free kids meals at their location.

Since April, the project has handed out over 1,200 free meals.

The Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association made the donation to the program, which adds up to an additional 500 meals.

J&S says they are very grateful to be able to help their community.

“It’s been great as a family to help the community, and it helps with our staff chipping in and helping. Most of our staff has donated to the project as well. It is really awesome, we are also super happy, excited, we appreciate the donation a lot,” said owner Tiffany McQueer.

If you’d like to donate to the Project Feed the Kids program, click here.