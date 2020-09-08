House Oversight Committee Launching Investigation Into Postmaster General

The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over campaign finance allegations.

DeJoy is a President Trump loyalist and mega-donor who previously ran a company.

He’s accused of reimbursing employees for donating to Republican candidates.

According to the Washington Post, former employees claim DeJoy pressured them to donate then reimbursed through bonuses.

If true, DeJoy could face criminal exposure.

In his testimony last month, DeJoy forcefully denied he repaid executives for making donations to the Trump campaign.