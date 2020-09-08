Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill to Provide Funding for Several Dam Projects

The governor signed a budget bill.

Part of it helps fund flood cleanup costs in Midland and Gladwin Counties after those floods.

We told you about the bill last week.

It will match $6 million in funds for available cleanup grants, debris removal, and emergency protective measures.

Also included in that budget bill, millions of dollars for a project to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

$8 million will go to developing the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois.

The facility is considered a choke point where electric barriers, underwater noisemakers and air bubbles could be used to scare the fish away.

Asian Carp are considered an invasive species.

They can often out compete native fish for food and habitat.