Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill to Provide Funding for Additional Weekly Unemployment Benefits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing Michigan residents who qualify for unemployment to earn an extra $300 per week.

The bill appropriates $2.8 billion in supplemental funding from FEMA to cover a temporary $300 per-week payment for eligible unemployed workers in the state.

That boosted funding will continue until the federal funding has run out.

The governor’s office says it’s not clear how long funds will last.

Anyone eligible for the benefits don’t have to take any action to receive the additional benefits.